KeyCorp Comments on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.