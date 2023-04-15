KeyCorp Comments on QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QUALCOMM in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.60. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

