Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,353 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $64.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

