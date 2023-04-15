Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,189 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2,379.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 242.65% and a negative net margin of 145.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading

