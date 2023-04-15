Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 441 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.60.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

