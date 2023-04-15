Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $38.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

