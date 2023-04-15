Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after purchasing an additional 441,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 189.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 421,605 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 16.5% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $22,316,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

