Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,316 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

