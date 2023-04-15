Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,685,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,023 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FOX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of FOX by 501.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,344,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,492 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX Price Performance

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.