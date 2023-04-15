Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $431,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day moving average is $119.70.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

