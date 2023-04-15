Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $86,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

