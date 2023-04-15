Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

