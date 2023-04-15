Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,381 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

