Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Baidu by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664,373 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,721,000 after purchasing an additional 358,213 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group upped their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Baidu Stock Down 3.0 %

BIDU stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.97.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.