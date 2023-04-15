Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 1.0 %

Unilever stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.