Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDS. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WDS opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.93.
Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.
