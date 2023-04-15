Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Knorr-Bremse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

