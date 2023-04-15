Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $18.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $902.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

