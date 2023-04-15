Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $32.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRNT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $902.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

