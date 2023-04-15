Lake Street Capital Lowers Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Price Target to $5.00

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lifesci Capital downgraded Better Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTX opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 303,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,484.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,030 shares in the company, valued at $281,284.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 303,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,484.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 343,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank Karbe bought 242,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $198,787.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 292,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,787.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.