Lake Street Capital Lowers Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Price Target to $5.00

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lifesci Capital downgraded Better Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Better Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BTTX opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.
