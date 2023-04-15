Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $12.53 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $91.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

