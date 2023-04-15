Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.69. 147,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 916,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.24 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

