Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.03.

Shares of LULU opened at $368.25 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.47 and a 200-day moving average of $323.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $824,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

