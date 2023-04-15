Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a sell rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.5 %

LUNMF stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $811.40 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.