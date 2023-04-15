MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 2.7%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 1,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 64,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTW shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
