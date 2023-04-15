MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 2.7%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 1,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 64,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTW shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

MarketWise Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its position in MarketWise by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MarketWise by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.