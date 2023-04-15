Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 161.86 ($2.00).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.61) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 167.25 ($2.07) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

