MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.18.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
MasTec Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 210.45 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,376,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,834,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 16.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,595,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 225,547 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
