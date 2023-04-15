MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 210.45 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,376,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,834,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 16.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,595,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 225,547 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

