Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $372.43 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.70 and its 200-day moving average is $346.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

