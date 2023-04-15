Matthew Hogan Buys 100,000 Shares of Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC) Stock

Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC – Get Rating) insider Matthew Hogan bought 100,000 shares of Venus Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($11,920.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily explores for gold, base metals, vanadium, rare earths, and platinum-group elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Youanmi gold project located in the northeast of the city of Perth.

