Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $115.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

