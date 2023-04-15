Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,461,000 after purchasing an additional 265,432 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,786,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

