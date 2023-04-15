MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,870 shares of company stock worth $16,729,070 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

