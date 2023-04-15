Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.58.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $79.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

