Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) and Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) and Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Miller Industries and Phoenix Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries 2.40% 7.02% 4.19% Phoenix Motor -293.42% -78.74% -58.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Miller Industries and Phoenix Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Phoenix Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Miller Industries and Phoenix Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries $848.46 million 0.46 $20.35 million $1.78 19.34 Phoenix Motor $4.33 million 3.62 -$12.70 million ($0.65) -1.14

Miller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Motor. Phoenix Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miller Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Miller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Phoenix Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Miller Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Phoenix Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Miller Industries beats Phoenix Motor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc. (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron. The company was founded by William G. Miller in 1990 and is headquartered in Ooltewah, TN.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc. designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations. The company also markets and sells electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets; and operates a sales and leasing dealership in the United States. In addition, it sells various L2 and DC fast-charging solutions to its fleet customers at the point of sale for fleet vehicles. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California. Phoenix Motor Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Edisonfuture Inc.

