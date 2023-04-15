MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $377.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,090 shares of company stock valued at $319,306 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

