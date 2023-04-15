Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stake Lowered by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $6.50 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

