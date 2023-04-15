Morgan Stanley Cuts American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $43.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of AEL opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The firm had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

