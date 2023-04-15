Morgan Stanley Trims Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Target Price to $37.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

