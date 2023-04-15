Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.5 %

Mosaic stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after buying an additional 683,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mosaic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

