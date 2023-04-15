Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

MOS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MOS opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

