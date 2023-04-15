Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.59.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.7 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 208.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

