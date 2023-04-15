National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperfrom Under Weight Rating for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on AirBoss of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.21.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$7.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$5.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.22.

Insider Activity

AirBoss of America Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$85,798.44. 35.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.