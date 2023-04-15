National Bank Financial Weighs in on Colliers International Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.74 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.07). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

CIGI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

CIGI stock opened at $101.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.76. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

