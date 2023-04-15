National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.22 and last traded at $41.25. 69,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 752,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.