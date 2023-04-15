Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.70.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.30. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 103.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 159.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 370,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

