NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $18.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.32 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

