New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 551 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $35,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

