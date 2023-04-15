New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 7,955 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $30,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,132 shares of company stock worth $6,246,984. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $167.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

