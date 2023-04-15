New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $35,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,913,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after acquiring an additional 621,797 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after acquiring an additional 462,131 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $144.31 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

