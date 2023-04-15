New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $34.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,090 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,704,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $378.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $413.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

